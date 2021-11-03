Most of Mallorca is on yellow alert today and heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Palma with occasional sunshine, and the high of 18 will drop to 8 degrees overnight!

Calvia is 17 degrees, with light winds, heavy rain, thunder and lightning, some sunny spells and a low of 7.

It’s 18 and very stormy in Santanyi with a northerly breeze and a low of 8 degrees.

Alcudia will be battered by torrential rain and thunderstorms all day long and the daytime high of 19 degrees will fall to 9 after dark.

The rain’s on for the day in Soller with thunder and lightning, a high of 18 and a low of 7 degrees.