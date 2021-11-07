Mallorca continues to feel the effects of Storm Blas and the low-pressure system that have been producing high winds and rough seas for the past three days. The Aemet met agency reports gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour in the Tramuntana Mountains on Sunday. In various parts of the island there have been gusts up to 75 km/h.

With waves of five to six metres but possibly reaching twelve metres, an orange alert for rough coastal conditions is in place for the north and east of the island. The orange alert for the east is due to be lowered to yellow (which applies elsewhere) at 5pm on Sunday but will remain effective in the north until midnight Monday.

For Monday, there are also yellow alerts for coastal conditions in the east and the west (Tramuntana coast).

The yellow alert for high wind in the north of Mallorca is scheduled to end at 3pm on Sunday. There are currently no alerts for high wind on Monday.

Temperatures overnight were down to five degrees in parts of the Tramuntana.

Improvement in the weather will only be shortlived. The unsettled pattern is forecast to bring more high winds (especially in the north) on Tuesday and thunderstorms on Wednesday. The outlook up to next weekend is for showers and fresh to strong breezes. Highs of 16 to 20 degrees.