Torrential rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Palma today along with very strong northerly winds, a high of 20 degrees and a low of 11.

Calvia is 21, wet and windy with thunder and lightning and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

It’s pouring rain and blowing a gale in ses Salines with a high of 19 degrees and a low of 11.

Pollensa bore the brunt of the stormy weather on Tuesday and there’s more torrential rain, thunder and lightning and 40 kilometre an hour winds to come today; the daytime temperature of 21 will fall to 12 overnight.

And it’s 19 degrees in Banyalbufar with nonstop thunder and lightning, 30 kilometre an hour northeasterly winds and a low of 13.

Live feed from Portocolom - Llotja below:



weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures: