Mallorca Weather Forecast for Wednesday

10-11-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Torrential rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Palma today along with very strong northerly winds, a high of 20 degrees and a low of 11.

Calvia is 21, wet and windy with thunder and lightning and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

It’s pouring rain and blowing a gale in ses Salines with a high of 19 degrees and a low of 11.

Pollensa bore the brunt of the stormy weather on Tuesday and there’s more torrential rain, thunder and lightning and 40 kilometre an hour winds to come today; the daytime temperature of 21 will fall to 12 overnight.

And it’s 19 degrees in Banyalbufar with nonstop thunder and lightning, 30 kilometre an hour northeasterly winds and a low of 13.

Live feed from Portocolom - Llotja below:

weather forecast for the next few days:Weather Forecast for next days

Today's minimum temperatures:

  • 7 Serra d'Alfabia
  • 8 Escorca, Son Torrella
  • 10 Escorca, Lluc
  • 12 Palma, Universitat
  • 12 Andratx, Sant Elm
  • 12 Llucmajor
  • 12 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
  • 12 Binissalem
  • 12 Sineu
  • 12 Petra
  • 12 Santa Maria
  • 12 Manacor
  • 13 Porreres

