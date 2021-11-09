Torrential rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Palma today along with very strong northerly winds, a high of 20 degrees and a low of 11.
Calvia is 21, wet and windy with thunder and lightning and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.
It’s pouring rain and blowing a gale in ses Salines with a high of 19 degrees and a low of 11.
Pollensa bore the brunt of the stormy weather on Tuesday and there’s more torrential rain, thunder and lightning and 40 kilometre an hour winds to come today; the daytime temperature of 21 will fall to 12 overnight.
And it’s 19 degrees in Banyalbufar with nonstop thunder and lightning, 30 kilometre an hour northeasterly winds and a low of 13.
Live feed from Portocolom - Llotja below:
weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/LR90PUlAAA— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 10, 2021
Today's minimum temperatures:
- 7 Serra d'Alfabia
- 8 Escorca, Son Torrella
- 10 Escorca, Lluc
- 12 Palma, Universitat
- 12 Andratx, Sant Elm
- 12 Llucmajor
- 12 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
- 12 Binissalem
- 12 Sineu
- 12 Petra
- 12 Santa Maria
- 12 Manacor
- 13 Porreres
Currently there are no comments.