The forecast for Palma is rain, rain and more rain and 40 kilometre an hour winds thanks to Storm ‘Blas’ with a temperature of 19 during the day and 12 overnight.

It’s 20 degrees in Calvia with torrential rain, strong and a low of 11.

Campos is 19, windy and completely drenched, more thunder and lightning is forecast throughout the day and overnight it will be 12 degrees.

Northerly winds are gusting at 40 kilometres an hour in Alcudia and heavy rain and thunderstorms are making it even more miserable; the daytime high of 20 will drop to 13 after dark.

Valdemossa is very stormy again today with strong winds, torrential rain and thunder and lightning all day long and the temperature has dropped to 16 degrees during the day with a low of 11 overnight.

