Mallorca is on yellow alert for 70 kilometre an hour winds, heavy rain and rough seas today as a new polar front continues to blanket Mallorca.

Monday will be wet and windy with fierce thunderstorms in some places and the mercury will struggle to reach 16 degrees, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

In the 12 hours prior to 07:00 on Monday, 26 litres of rainwater per m2 fell in Portocolom, 26 in Santanyí and 25 in Muro. Winds were gusting at 60 kilometres per hour in Serra d'Alfàbia, 46 kilometres per hour in Capdepera and 28 kilometres per hour in Banyalbufar.

The 112 Emergency Services dealt with 35 storm-related incidents in the Balearic Islands at the weekend and 34 of them were in Mallorca. 11 calls were about water accumulation; 5 about rock falls; 4 calls were about lack of basic services; 4 people reported fallen trees; 4 called about the detachment of urban elements and 2 calls were about flooded homes or businesses.

On Tuesday the yellow alert for heavy rain will be limited to the Serra de Tramuntana. A coastal alert has also been activated for the Serra de Tramuntana and the northeast of the island for rough seas and 3-4 metre high waves and the whole island will be battered by heavy rain and thunderstorms yet again, with strong winds in northern and northeastern areas, but it will be slightly warmer.

On Wednesday, it should clear up a bit and some places will even have some sunshine, but it will be windy and there's still the possibility of a shower or two. Daytime temperatures will hover around 16-17 degrees and drop to 10-11 degrees overnight.