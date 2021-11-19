It’s 20 degrees and overcast in Palma today with light winds, evening showers and a low of 11.

Andratx is cloudy with an easterly wind and rain later in the day and the high of 19 will drop to 12 after dark.

Llucmajor is partly sunny partly cloudy with evening rain, a high of 18 and a low of 11 degrees.

It’s 19 in Manacor with scattered showers, light winds and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

And it’s a dull day in Estellencs with rain towards the end of the day, a high of 17 degrees and a low of 11.