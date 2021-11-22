Stormy weather is forecast in Palma again today with thunder and lightning and torrential rain throughout the day, a high of 17 and a low of 11 degrees.

Calvia 16 degrees with heavy rain and thunderstorms, a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 9.

Llucmajor is 15, wet and windy with thunder and lightning, heavy rain and a low of 10.

It’s 2 degrees warmer in Muro at 17, but just as miserable, with a heavy rain and thunderstorms, strong southeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

And it’s a very wet, very windy and very stormy in Soller with a high of 15 and a low of 9.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures (ºC):