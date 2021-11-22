Stormy weather is forecast in Palma again today with thunder and lightning and torrential rain throughout the day, a high of 17 and a low of 11 degrees.
Calvia 16 degrees with heavy rain and thunderstorms, a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 9.
Llucmajor is 15, wet and windy with thunder and lightning, heavy rain and a low of 10.
It’s 2 degrees warmer in Muro at 17, but just as miserable, with a heavy rain and thunderstorms, strong southeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.
And it’s a very wet, very windy and very stormy in Soller with a high of 15 and a low of 9.
Live feed from Paseo mallorca - Palma
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Minimum temperatures (ºC):
- 8 Alfàbia
- 8 Campos
- 8 Escorca
- 11 Lluc
- 11 Campos, Salines
- 11 Porreres
- 11 Andratx
- 12 Sineu
- 12 Sta Maria
- 12 Binissalem
- 12 S.Servera
- 12 Llucmajor
- 12 Sa Pobla
- 12 Manacor
- 12 Llucmajor, Cap B.
- 12 Artà
- 12 Palma Univ
- 12 Calvià
