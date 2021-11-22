Weather Forecast for next days

23-11-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Stormy weather is forecast in Palma again today with thunder and lightning and torrential rain throughout the day, a high of 17 and a low of 11 degrees.

Calvia 16 degrees with heavy rain and thunderstorms, a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 9.

Llucmajor is 15, wet and windy with thunder and lightning, heavy rain and a low of 10.

It’s 2 degrees warmer in Muro at 17, but just as miserable, with a heavy rain and thunderstorms, strong southeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

And it’s a very wet, very windy and very stormy in Soller with a high of 15 and a low of 9.

Minimum temperatures (ºC):

  • 8 Alfàbia
  • 8 Campos
  • 8 Escorca
  • 11 Lluc
  • 11 Campos, Salines
  • 11 Porreres
  • 11 Andratx
  • 12 Sineu
  • 12 Sta Maria
  • 12 Binissalem
  • 12 S.Servera
  • 12 Llucmajor
  • 12 Sa Pobla
  • 12 Manacor
  • 12 Llucmajor, Cap B.
  • 12 Artà
  • 12 Palma Univ
  • 12 Calvià

