Palma is stormy again today with thunder and lightning, heavy rain and strong winds and the daytime high of 16 degrees will drop to 10 after dark.

Calvia is being battered by torrential rain and thunderstorms but the sun will come out briefly this afternoon bringing a high of 15 degrees and a low of 8.

It’s 16 degrees, very wet and very windy in ses Salines with thunder and lightning this morning and an overnight temperature of 9.

Pollensa is 17 with a mixture of sunshine, thunderstorms and strong southerly winds with a low of 7 degrees.

Thunder and lightning, torrential rain and strong winds are forecast in Deya and the high of 14 will drop to a chilly 6 degrees overnight.

Live feed from Camp de Mar:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures (ºC):