The Balearic Islands have active weather warnings of yellow (risk) and orange (significant risk) for waves and wind, according to the forecast of the Local Meteorological Agency.

These warnings began this Sunday and will be extended this Monday until 12:00 noon in Ibiza, until 2:00 pm in Mallorca and throughout the day in Minorca.

Live feed from Colonia de Sant Pere:

The warning is orange in Minorca, with four-metre waves, and yellow in the north-northeast, Tramuntana and south-ponent of Mallorca, as well as in Ibiza and Formentera.

Today's minimum temperatures: