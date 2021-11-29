Just when it looked as if the weather might be picking up, the met agency comes along and announces the arrival of another "isolated depression at high levels" (DANA).

Aemet's delegate in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, says that this depression, with an associated cold front, will affect Mallorca from Thursday. There will be cloudy or overcast skies, with the likelihood of thunderstorms and hail. The snow line at night will be down to 900 metres. There will be north to northwest winds, strong at times, highs of 13 to 15C and lows of 4 to 8C.

On Friday, the snow level will drop to 800 metres. During the early morning, there will be more showers, hail, snow. Temperatures will be similar to those on Thursday.

There will be some respite, and this will come more on Wednesday than Tuesday. Temperatures on Wednesday are likely to rise to highs of 18C.