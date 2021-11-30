30-11-2021

It’s 16 degrees and cloudy in Palma today with sunny spells and a low of 6.

Calvia overcast with sunshine here and there and the high of 15 degrees will drop to 8 overnight.

It’s 14 degrees and dull in Santanyi with some slivers of sunshine and a low of 7.

Pollensa is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 16 and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

It’s 15 and mostly sunny in Soller with a light southeasterly wind and a low of 7 degrees.

Weather forecast for the next days:

Today's minimum temperatures (ºC):

  • 3 Serra d'Alfàbia
  • 3 Campos
  • 4 Escorca, Son Torrella
  • 4 Campos, Salines
  • 5 Sineu
  • 6 Palma, Universitat
  • 6 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca
  • 6 Escorca, Lluc
  • 6 Binissalem
  • 6 Manacor
  • 7 Llucmajor
  • 7 Porreres
  • 7 Santa María

