It’s 16 degrees and cloudy in Palma today with sunny spells and a low of 6.

Calvia overcast with sunshine here and there and the high of 15 degrees will drop to 8 overnight.

It’s 14 degrees and dull in Santanyi with some slivers of sunshine and a low of 7.

Pollensa is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 16 and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

It’s 15 and mostly sunny in Soller with a light southeasterly wind and a low of 7 degrees.

Live feed from Portocolom

Weather forecast for the next days:

Today's minimum temperatures (ºC):

3 Serra d'Alfàbia

3 Campos

4 Escorca, Son Torrella

4 Campos, Salines

5 Sineu

6 Palma, Universitat

6 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

6 Escorca, Lluc

6 Binissalem

6 Manacor

7 Llucmajor

7 Porreres

7 Santa María

