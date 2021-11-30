It’s 16 degrees and cloudy in Palma today with sunny spells and a low of 6.
Calvia overcast with sunshine here and there and the high of 15 degrees will drop to 8 overnight.
It’s 14 degrees and dull in Santanyi with some slivers of sunshine and a low of 7.
Pollensa is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 16 and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.
It’s 15 and mostly sunny in Soller with a light southeasterly wind and a low of 7 degrees.
Weather forecast for the next days:
Today's minimum temperatures (ºC):
- 3 Serra d'Alfàbia
- 3 Campos
- 4 Escorca, Son Torrella
- 4 Campos, Salines
- 5 Sineu
- 6 Palma, Universitat
- 6 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca
- 6 Escorca, Lluc
- 6 Binissalem
- 6 Manacor
- 7 Llucmajor
- 7 Porreres
- 7 Santa María
