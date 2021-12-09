Palma is 18 degrees with northerly winds gusting up to 60 kilometres an hour, morning showers, afternoon sunshine and a low of 12.

It’s wet and extremely windy in Calvia this morning but it will be 17 degrees when the sun comes out and the temperature will drop to 11 after dark.

Felanitx is 18 and very breezy with scattered showers and a low of 12 degrees.

60 kilometre an hour winds, intermittent showers and sunny spells are forecast in Alcudia ad the daytime high of 19 degrees will drop to 10 overnight.

Soller is 18, overcast and very windy, with showers here and there, some slithers of sunshine and a low of 9 degrees.

Live feed from Can Pastilla - Bonaona:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures (ºC):

7 Serra d'Alfabia

8 Escorca, Son Torrella

11 Escorca, Lluc

13 Artà

13 Sineu

13 Colonia de Sant Pere

13 Manacor

13 Llucmajor

13 Muro

13 Porreres

14 Son Servera

14 Port de Pollença

14 Binissalem

14 Santa Maria

14 Palma, Univ.

14 Pollensa

Keep up to date with the weather all over the island by clicking here.