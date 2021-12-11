It was a very busy night for the Emergency services, Local Police and Firefighters in Mallorca on Friday as fierce winds battered Mallorca, causing more than 200 incidents.

Gran Vía Colom, Inca. Mucha precaución!!! pic.twitter.com/wgkKnuiHiq — No al florero por destino! (@Elvirabbenlloch) December 10, 2021

Inca, Binissalem, Campanet, Lloseta, Manacor, Alcúdia, Pollença, Marratxí and sa Pobla suffered power cuts and landslides with winds gusting up to a 100 kilometres per hour.

One person had to be treated for whiplash in Selva after several cars braked suddenly when an electric pole fell on the road to Caimari.

Vents huracanats a #Inca. Una estació de @Meteodemallorca ha registrat 133.5 Km/h. Video de Miquel Marquet @AEMET_Baleares pic.twitter.com/p9eiLBYUTd — El Rincón Balear de la Meteorología (@rbmeteonews) December 10, 2021

The streets of Binissalem are littered with roof tiles and a woman was injured when the wind tore a door off its hinges and it hit her on the head.

2 drivers had a lucky escape when several pine trees came down near the CEIP Costa i Llobera school between sa Cabaneta and Pòrtol.

Avinguda del Torrent in Manacor was blocked after strong winds uprooted a tree.

Pollensa Town Hall was forced to suspend activities at the Moll Sports Centre after part of the roof came off.

There was chaos in Bunyola when strong gusts felled a tree and it partially blocking the Ma-2100, making it very difficult for vehicles to pass.

Electric poles and trees also fell in S'Hort dels Moros. A palm tree was uprooted next to the Ses Monges School park, a tree fell on a car in Carrer Minerva and the Christmas decorations on Passeig de la Mare de Déu de la Victòria were blown away. More trees fell in Carrer Rio Janeiro, Bellevue and Porta Mallorca.

Emergency Services personnel are advising people to be vigilant if they’re out and about today.

“Be very careful and look out for loose branches, damaged walls, billboards, street furniture and buildings under construction and stay away from cables and metal objects,” they tweeted.

Northern areas of the Island and the Raiguer were the worst affected, but the winds were also extremely strong in the south of Mallorca.

An orange alert remains in place for west/northwesterly winds gusting up to 100 kilometres per hour in the interior and northeast of Mallorca and a yellow alert is active for gusts of 80 kilometres per hour elsewhere on the Island.

#AMPLIACIÓ El temporal de vent arrabassa senyals i tomba arbres a Mallorca. Ja s'han registrat ratxes de 134 km/h a la serra d'Alfàbia, 120 km/h a Inca, 114 km/h a Alaró, 97 km/h a Campanet i 80 km/h a Lloseta.

➡️Fotos d'Alcúdia i Lloseta: https://t.co/UNp01XnsHX pic.twitter.com/yec4nCf1yQ — IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) December 10, 2021

The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet registered gusts of 145 kilometres per hour in the Serra d’Alfàbia; 121 kilometres per hour in Binissalem; 114 kilometres per hour in Santa María; 120 kilometres per hour in Inca; 114 kilometres per hour in Alaró; 103 kilometres per hour in sa Pobla; 97 kilometres per hour in Campanet and 80 kilometres per hour in Lloseta.

Palma City Council closed the Passeig Sagrera pedestrian walkway for safety reasons and are advising people to stay away from areas with large trees, such as Avinguda Gabriel Roca, Dalt Murada, Paseo Mallorca, Playa de Palma, Las Ramblas, Passeig del Born, Plaça de la Porta de Santa Catalina, sa Feixina, Bellver Forest and Paseo Sagrera.

There were several minor incidents in the capital as trees and traffic lights were brought down by strong winds on the Paseo Marítimo and in Portixol.