The forecast is for a mix of cloud and sunny intervals on Sunday. In the morning there will be mist and the odd fog bank. Light breezes.

Alcudia - cloudy, high of 15C, negligible breezes.

Andratx - mostly cloudy, 15C, light air from the north.

Calvia - sunny in the afternoon, 15C, light northeasterly breeze for a time.

Deya - sunny spells, 14C, barely any breeze.

Palma - mostly sunny, 16C, light air from west and north by the evening.

Pollensa - mainly cloudy, 16C, light breeze by the evening.

Sant Llorenç - cloudy, 15C, zero breezes.

Santanyi - cloudy, 15C, light air in the morning.