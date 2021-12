A quite breezy Boxing Day, sunny spells more in the north of the island than in the south.

Alcudia 17C (low 10C)

Andratx 17C (low 10C)

Calvia 17C (low 9C)

Deya 15C (low 9C)

Palma 18C (low 13C)

Pollensa 18C (low 10C)

Sant Llorenç 17C (low 10C)

Santanyi 17C (low 9C)

There is a yellow alert for coastal conditions on Monday in the south and west of the island. The outlook for the next few days is good, sunny with highs of 20 to 21C.