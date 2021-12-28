The Aemet met agency has reported record high December temperatures at two of its weather stations. On Monday, the Capdepera weather station registered a maximum of 24C, the highest since data started to be collected in 1989. In Portopi, Palma, 23.4C was the highest since 1978.

Aemet's delegate in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, says that 16C is the usual high for this time of the year, and so highs on Monday were eight degrees above what can normally be expected and were like spring temperatures.

More records on Tuesday haven't been ruled out. In Capdepera, it was 21.4C by 11am. A yellow alert for wind in the interior (gusts up to 70 kilometres per hour) was established for 11am Tuesday to 6pm on Wednesday.

For later in the week, warm temperatures of over 20C are currently forecast for parts of the island from New Year's Eve until January 2.