It's a foggy start to the New Year in Mallorca. The Aemet met agency issued a yellow alert for fog for the whole island, excluding some of the Tramuntana Mountains, until 11am Saturday.

When the fog clears (assuming it does), forecast highs are as follows:

Alcudia 18C

Andratx 16C

Calvia 17C

Capdepera 20C

Deya 17C

Palma 19C

Pollensa 19C

Sant Llorenç 19C

Santanyi 17C

Where there are breezes, these will be very light and mainly southwesterly.