Drivers in Mallorca had to defrost their cars this morning after temperatures dropped below freezing over Wednesday night.
In Campos, the minimum temperatures was -1ºC while in Palma, Ses Salines and Santa María temperatures fell to 0ºC.
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) January 13, 2022
en #Mallorca:
-1 Campos
0 Palma, Universitat
0 Campos, Salines
0 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca
0 Santa María
1 Binissalem
1 Serra d'Alfàbia
2 Sa Pobla
2 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
3 Escorca, Son Torrella
3 Sineu
3 Petra
3 Manacor pic.twitter.com/3XhWEbQUoa
Elsewhere, the highest over night temperatures were just 3ºC as the island froze over night.
The reason is a cold front which has moved across the Balearics from Greece, fingers crossed it keeps moving towards the mainland and fast!
