Temperatures on Thursday 13 January

Minimum temperatures registered on the Balearic Islands on Thursday, January 13.

13-01-2022Twitter: @AEMET_Baleares

Drivers in Mallorca had to defrost their cars this morning after temperatures dropped below freezing over Wednesday night.

In Campos, the minimum temperatures was -1ºC while in Palma, Ses Salines and Santa María temperatures fell to 0ºC.

Elsewhere, the highest over night temperatures were just 3ºC as the island froze over night.

The reason is a cold front which has moved across the Balearics from Greece, fingers crossed it keeps moving towards the mainland and fast!

