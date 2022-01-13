Drivers in Mallorca had to defrost their cars this morning after temperatures dropped below freezing over Wednesday night.

In Campos, the minimum temperatures was -1ºC while in Palma, Ses Salines and Santa María temperatures fell to 0ºC.

T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

-1 Campos

0 Palma, Universitat

0 Campos, Salines

0 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

0 Santa María

1 Binissalem

1 Serra d'Alfàbia

2 Sa Pobla

2 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto

3 Escorca, Son Torrella

3 Sineu

3 Petra

3 Manacor pic.twitter.com/3XhWEbQUoa — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) January 13, 2022

Elsewhere, the highest over night temperatures were just 3ºC as the island froze over night.

The reason is a cold front which has moved across the Balearics from Greece, fingers crossed it keeps moving towards the mainland and fast!