The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for Tuesday in the Balearic Islands skies with few clouds, constant or slightly rising temperatures and light frost in Mallorca and Ibiza.

Live feed from Son Vida below:

The wind will blow lightly from the west or will be calm.

Live feed from Cala Major below:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:

-4 Escorca, Lluc

-3 Escorca, Son Torrella

-3 Campos, Salines

-3 Binissalem

-2 Campos

-2 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

-2 Palma, Universitat

-1 Muro

-1 Sa Pobla

0 Santa María

0 Manacor

0 Pollença

0 Artà

0 Sineu