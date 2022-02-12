The Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts a predominance of cloudy intervals for this Saturday in the Balearic Islands.

Night-time temperatures will rise, with some light frost in the Sierra de Tramuntana, and daytime temperatures will be little changed.

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

0 Campos



2 Campos, Salines



2 Palma, Univ.



2 Aerop. Palma



2 Escorca, Son Torrella



3 Escorca, Lluc



4 Calvià



4 Sa Pobla



4 Sineu



4 Binissalem



4 Petra



5 Santa María



5 Serra d'Alfàbia



5 Manacor



5 Muro



6 Andratx, Sant Elm

The wind will tend to be light in the morning, from north and northeast directions.