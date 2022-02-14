The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today February 14, in the Balearic Islands: cloudy or overcast sky tending in the afternoon to cloudy intervals, with rain and showers occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms and small hail, preferably in Mallorca and Menorca.

Temperatures at night rising, locally noticeably, and daytime temperatures with little change.

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here .

Live feed from Playa de Muro:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Live feed from Consell:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

4 Escorca



5 Alfàbia



7 Lluc



7 Petra



8 Palma Univ



8 Campos



8 Muro



8 Sa Pobla



8 Llucmajor



9 Binissalem



9 Sineu



9 Artà



10 Sta Maria



11 Manacor



11 C St Pere



11 Porreres



12 Santanyí



12 P.Pollença



12 Portocolom



12 S.Servera

Wind from the southwest turning west and northwest during the afternoon.