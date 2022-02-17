The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, in the Balearic Islands: partly cloudy or clear skies.

Misty skies until the morning, with some fog in the south of the islands.

Temperatures with little change or falling, daytime temperatures rising in the north of the islands.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

2 Escorca, Son Torrella

2 Campos

2 Campos, Salines

2 Escorca, Lluc

3 Palma, Universitat

4 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

4 Muro

5 Calvià

5 Binissalem

5 Santa María

6 Sa Pobla

6 Pollença

6 Petra

6 Port de Pollença

Wind from the south and southwest, light until the morning.