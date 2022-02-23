Light cloudy or clear skies with intervals of high clouds from the afternoon onwards. Temperatures at night with little change or slight decrease, with some local frosts, and rising during the day.

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

-2 Escorca, Son Torrella

0 Escorca, Lluc

1 Palma, Universitat

1 Campos

1 Campos, Salines

2 Binissalem

2 Petra

3 Santa María

3 Sa Pobla

3 Calvià

3 Sineu

3 Manacor

4 Muro

4 Artà

4 Pollença

Expected temperatures (ºC) For today:

Felanitx (8-17)

Lluc (1-17)

Palma (2-21)

Sa Pobla (3-20)

Light westerly wind, becoming southerly in the afternoon with intervals of coastal breezes.