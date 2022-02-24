The State Meteorological Agency forecasts for this Thursday, a partly cloudy sky with intervals of medium and high clouds in the early hours of the morning and at night.
Rising night-time temperatures and daytime temperatures with little change.
You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.
Live feed from Inca:
Live feed from Playa de Muro - Panorama:
Expected temperatures (ºC) For today:
-
Felanitx (10-17)
-
Lluc (3-18)
-
Palma (6-20)
-
Sa Pobla (6-20)
Wind from the east and southeast, generally light.
Currently there are no comments.