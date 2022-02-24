Cala Bona.

23-02-2022S, BAUZA

The State Meteorological Agency forecasts for this Thursday, a partly cloudy sky with intervals of medium and high clouds in the early hours of the morning and at night.

Rising night-time temperatures and daytime temperatures with little change.

Live feed from Inca:

Live feed from Playa de Muro - Panorama:

Expected temperatures (ºC) For today:

  • Felanitx (10-17)
  • Lluc (3-18)
  • Palma (6-20)
  • Sa Pobla (6-20)

Wind from the east and southeast, generally light.

