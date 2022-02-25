The State Meteorological Agency forecasts for this Friday: Cloudy intervals increasing in the afternoon to cloudy to overcast with a chance of light rainfall accompanied by mud. Mist, with the possibility of morning fog. Temperatures at night with little change and daytime temperatures decreasing.

Expected temperatures (ºC) For today:

Felanitx (10-17)

Lluc (4-15) Palma (6-18) Sa Pobla (6-17)

Wind northeast, but light in the early morning.