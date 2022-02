Cloudy intervals with a predominance of medium and high clouds. Rising night-time temperatures and daytime temperatures with little change.

Live feed from Palma - Catedral:

Live feed from Alaró:

Expected temperatures (ºC) :

Felanitx (10 - 16)

Lluc (3 - 13)

Palma (9 - 17)

Sa Pobla (9 - 16)

Wind from the north-east with strong intervals until the morning.