The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, Thursday, in the Balearic Islands: Cloudy intervals with some precipitation, tending to partly cloudy in the morning, becoming cloudy from the afternoon onwards. Mist and the possibility of some morning fog. Temperatures with little change or slightly rising.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Expected temperatures (ºC) by the met office:

Felanitx (10-17)

Lluc (0 - 16)

Palma (4 - 18)

Sa Pobla (5 - 17)

Light variable wind.