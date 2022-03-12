The State Meteorological Agency forecasts for today: Cloudy skies with showers and showers that could be locally heavy, tending at night to cloudy intervals with occasional precipitation. Night-time temperatures rising compared to the previous morning, and daytime temperatures falling, reaching minimums at the end of the day.

Expected temperatures (ºC) For today:

Felanitx (10-16)

Lluc (6-13)

Palma (7-15)

Sa Pobla (7-15)

Wind from the south, becoming north from the morning onwards.