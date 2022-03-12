The State Meteorological Agency forecasts for this Sunday: Predominantly cloudy skies without ruling out isolated and occasional precipitation in the north of the island until midday. Morning mist. Temperatures at night decreasing, compared to the previous morning, and rising during the day.

Live feed from Palma - Paseo Mallorca:

Live feed from Port de Soller:

Expected temperatures (ºC) For today:

Felanitx (8-17)

Lluc (4-17) Palma (6-18) Sa Pobla (6-20)

Light variable wind, tending south in the afternoon.