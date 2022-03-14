A quite warm day, with sunny spells expected for the afternoon and a risk of some rain early on. However, the main feature of Monday's weather will be the wind. Aemet has issued a yellow alert for the Tramuntana region, but strong breezes - easterly or southeasterly - are expected for much of the island.

There is also a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions. This applies to the north and east coasts of Mallorca as well as to the whole of Minorca and Ibiza and Formentera.

Forecast highs for Monday:

Alcudia - 19C.

Andratx - 20C.

Calvia - 20C.

Deya - 19C.

Palma - 22C.

Pollensa - 20C.

Sant Llorenç - 19C.

Santanyi - 19C.