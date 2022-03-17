The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, Thursday, in the Balearic Islands: Overcast skies with rainfall accompanied by mud, which could be locally heavy and stormy. Calima and dust in suspension. Slightly rising night-time temperatures and locally markedly falling daytime temperatures.
Live feed from Santa Maria:
Live feed from Alaró:
Expected temperatures (ºC) by the met office:
- Felanitx (14-15)
- Lluc (12 - 13)
- Palma (14 - 17)
- Sa Pobla (13 - 16)
Wind from the east and northeast with strong intervals and gusts of 60 to 70 km/h.
