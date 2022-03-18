The State Meteorological Agency forecasts for this Friday, 18th March, in the Balearic Islands: Cloudy or overcast with scattered rainfall accompanied by mud and low probability of thunderstorms. Dust in suspension. Temperatures with little change or slight decrease.

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here .

Live feed from Son Vida:

Live feed from Son Bugadelles - Santa Ponsa:

Expected temperatures (ºC) by the met office:

Felanitx (14-17)

Lluc (8 - 14)

Palma (11 - 18)

Sa Pobla (12 - 16)

Wind from the east and northeast with strong intervals.