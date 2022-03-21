Spring may have sprung but the weather isn't exactly spring-like.

There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions for the whole of Mallorca except the Tramuntana coast. The alert is in place in the north and east from 10am Monday and in the south from 6pm. It will remain in place for the whole of Tuesday. Winds forecast to gust to force seven, with waves of three to four metres.

The wind will be coming from the east, bringing fresh to strong breezes for the whole island. This easterly wind is due to persist until Friday, the general weather pattern being very unsettled for the week. Showers are possible anywhere on Monday and are forecast to be for the rest of the week. Little sign of the sun, as grey skies are due to dominate.

Forecast highs on Monday of 15C to 16C, with a possibility of some snow overnight on the tallest peaks.