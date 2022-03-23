Spring way have started but the weather appears to have sprung a leak.

More rain is forecast for Mallorca and other parts of the Balearics and it could fall in the form of more mud showers with Saharan dust, calima, still lingering in the atmosphere above the Balearics and western parts of the mainland.

The rain will continue across the country but is less likely in the far north of the mainland. The reason for this is twofold. On one side, an Atlantic storm is approaching the southwest of Spain. And on the other hand, an easterly wind is currently blowing across the Mediterranean, bringing a lot of moisture and intense rains.

The wind is another factor to consider. The storm’s position over the southwest of Spain could lead to a new mass of Saharan sand.

The southerly wind brings warm and dusty air from the interior of North Africa to the entire mainland and to a lesser extent to the Balearics. In combination with the expected precipitation, Mar Gómez from Eltiempo.es concludes mud rain will again fall in Spain.