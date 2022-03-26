The State Meteorological Agency forecasts for today: Cloudy to overcast sky with rainfall accompanied by mud, irregular and scattered until midday, and more abundant and widespread from the afternoon onwards, with a low probability that, at night in the north-east of the island, it will be locally heavy and occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms. Dust in suspension. Temperatures with little change.

Live feed from Inca:

Live feed from Playa de Muro - Panorama:

Expected temperatures (ºC) For today:

Felanitx (14-16)

Lluc (9-14)

Palma (12-17)

Sa Pobla (12-16)

Wind from the east and northeast with some strong winds.