The forecast for Mallorca on Monday is for generally settled conditions with highs of up to 21C, above normal for the time of year, which is 18C.

There will be a mix of sun and high clouds, with mist possible in the morning. There is still some Saharan dust in the atmosphere. Breezes will be predominantly light to gentle and from the east and northeast.

The outlook for the week is for a return of unsettled weather. Tuesday is forecast to be quite warm, up to 22C, but rain will be possible, and this will be the case up to the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to fall, with the possibility of some snow on Saturday as low as 500 metres.

Forecast highs for Monday:

Alcudia - 18C

Andratx - 17C

Calvia - 18C

Deya - 17C

Palma - 21C

Pollensa - 19C

Sant Llorenç - 17C

Santanyi - 17C