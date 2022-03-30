Temperatures with little change.

30-03-2022TONI DIEZ

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, Thursday, in the Balearic Islands: Cloudy to overcast with occasional rainfall, easing in the afternoon and tending to cloudy intervals. Temperatures with little change.

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.

Live feed from Santa Maria:

Live feed from Alaró:

Expected temperatures (ºC) by the met office:

  • Felanitx (13-16)
  • Lluc (8 - 12)
  • Palma (11 - 16)
  • Sa Pobla (11 - 16)

Wind from the west and northwest.

