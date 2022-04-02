The state weather agency forecasts for this Saturday: Predominantly partly cloudy skies with a low probability of some weak and isolated precipitation. Temperatures with little change or slight decrease.
You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.
Live feed from Can Pastilla - Miraflores:
Live feed from Algaida:
Expected temperatures (ºC) by the met office:
- Felanitx (8-14)
- Lluc (3 - 10)
- Palma (7 - 13)
- Sa Pobla (6 - 13)
Wind from the northwest with strong intervals and gusts that may reach 70 km/h.
Currently there are no comments.