Yellow alerts for rough seas and risky coastal conditions will remain active in Mallorca until Sunday.

On Saturday, the alerts apply until 3pm in the south of the island and for the Tramuntana coast. In the north, the alert is all day. There is no alert for the east coast. The met agency Aemet has issued further yellow alerts from midnight to 8am Sunday for the Tramuntana and until 11am in the north. Waves of up to three to four metres are forecast.

Although there are no specific alerts for the wind, it is blowing at up to force seven and is bitterly cold. Forecast highs are up to 15C, but temperatures have been struggling to reach 10C. Lows in the Tramuntana have been down to -4C on the Puig Major and -1C at the Serra d'Alfàbia weather station.

There is a good deal of sun on Saturday, and Sunday will also be bright at times. But temperatures will continue to be kept down because of the wind.

The outlook for next week is for cloud, possible showers and fresh breezes until Wednesday. On Thursday, however, the Aemet weather stations point to spring asserting itself. Highs of 21C with plenty of sun by Friday.