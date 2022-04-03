The State Meteorological Agency forecasts for this Sunday: Cloudy intervals increasing during the afternoon to cloudy or overcast. Chance of occasional light rainfall. Temperatures falling, mainly at night, with a low probability of some weak local frost.
Expected temperatures (ºC) For today:
Felanitx (7-12)
Lluc (2-8)
Palma (5-12)
Sa Pobla (5-11)
North wind, light in the early morning, tending to east and northeast from the morning onwards.
