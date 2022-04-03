The State Meteorological Agency forecasts for this Sunday: Cloudy intervals increasing during the afternoon to cloudy or overcast. Chance of occasional light rainfall. Temperatures falling, mainly at night, with a low probability of some weak local frost.

Live feed from Palma - Paseo Mallorca:

Live feed from Port de Soller:

Expected temperatures (ºC) For today:

Felanitx (7-12)

Lluc (2-8)

Palma (5-12)

Sa Pobla (5-11)

North wind, light in the early morning, tending to east and northeast from the morning onwards.