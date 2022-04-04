Monday will continue to be unsettled and more like winter than spring. Cloudy skies will dominate, but if there is rain, it is not forecast to be heavy. On Sunday, there were some downpours, which included hail.

It will remain cold for the time of year, with highs of 12C to 14C, but the wind - mainly from the northeast - will persist and make things feel colder. The normal temperature for the start of April is 18C.

Aemet has not issued alerts for Mallorca on Monday, sea conditions having improved. There is a yellow alert until 8pm for rough seas in Ibiza and Formentera.

The outlook for the week indicates an improvement from Thursday. Breezes will shift to west and southwest, there will be sunny conditions and highs of around 20C.