Monday's weather is set to be much the same as on Sunday - sunny across the whole island, with some high cloud and quite stiff breezes at times from the east and southeast. Highs ranging from 19C to 23C.

The forecast for Tuesday is for highs up to 25C but with cloud developing and rain possible in the afternoon. On Wednesday, there is a chance of thunderstorms. Showers and cloudy conditions on the cards until Friday, with an improvement coming on Saturday.