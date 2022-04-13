Today's weather will be overcast with widespread and persistent rainfall accompanied by mud and with a low probability of locally heavy showers. Temperatures will fall, with daytime temperatures dropping locally. Wind variable, generally light, tending in the afternoon to east and northeast with some strong winds.

Today's weather forecast

Today's maximum weather forecast

Today's rain forecast

Here is the forecast for the next few days by the Met Office. Expect rain showers again on Thursday 14 April and by Friday 15 April we shall have clear skies with a few clouds.

Yesterday's minimum temperatures regiseted on Mallorca

10 Palma, Universitat 12 Serra d'Alfàbia 12 Porreres 13 Muro 13 Binissalem 13 Escorca, Son Torrella 13 Santa María 13 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 13 Sineu 13 Petra 13 Manacor 14 Artà 14 Llucmajor 14 Sa Pobla 17 Calvià 18 Sóller, Puerto 18 Andratx, Sant Elm 19 Banyalbufar