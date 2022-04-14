Today's weather will be cloudy to overcast skies with occasional rainfall accompanied by mud, easing in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will remain unchanged or rise slightly. Wind from the north-east with some strong spells.

Today's maximum temperatures forecast

Today's rain forecast

Here is the forecast for the next few days by the Met Office. Possible rain in the morning tomorrow and then it clears up and Easter weekend is looking sunny!

Yesterday's rainfall that was registered across the Balearics

Sant Antoni de Portmany.............15.4

Sant Joan de Labritja.................. 14.2

Ibiza.......................................... 10.7

Arta - Colonia de Sant Pere........... 9.2

Yesterday's minimum temperatures regiseted on Mallorca

8 Alfàbia 9 Escorca 11 Lluc 12 Artà 12 S.Servera 13 Andratx 13 Llucmajor, Cap B. 13 Petra 13 Llucmajor 13 Banyalbufar 13 Palma Univ 13 Santanyí 13 Calvià 13 Campos 13 Manacor 14 C St Pere 14 Binissalem 14 Sta Maria 14 P.Pollença 14 Pollença 14 Sineu 14 Muro 14 Porreres 14 Campos, Salines 14 Aerop.Palma 14 Sa Pobla 14 P.Sóller 14 Capdepera 14 Portocolom 15 P.Palma