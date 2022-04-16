Saturday due to be sunny all day and quite warm. Weather stations are forecasting highs in the low 20s but up to 26C. Breezes, quite stiff at times, mostly from the north, so a fresh day as well as a warm one in the sun.

Today's weather forecast

Today's maximum temperatures forecast

Don't forget you can check our live webcams to see how the weather is near you. Click here.

Here is the forecast for Easter weekend by the Met Office. The sun will be shining the next few days.

Yesterday's maximum temperatures registered in Mallorca.

Palma, university............. 23.2C

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc........ 21.6C

Palma, port..................... 21.5C

Son Bonet, airport........... 21.2C

Porreres.......................... 21.2C.