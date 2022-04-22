Heavy rain on Thursday into early Friday led to 130 litres per square metre being registered at the Escorca Son Torrella weather station in the Tramuntana Mountains.

This was the highest recording at an Aemet weather station, the second highest - 78 litres - having been at the Lluc weather station (also in Escorca). Elsewhere, Pollensa had 41 litres, while over 30 litres were registered in Arta and in Puerto Pollensa and at the Alfàbia station in Bunyola.

Rain in the early hours of Friday gave way to a bright, sunny but quite blustery day. The forecast for Saturday in Mallorca is for possible thunderstorms, while Aemet has issued a yellow alert for high wind for the whole of the island except the north (Pollensa to Arta) and another yellow alert for rough coastal conditions for the whole of Mallorca.