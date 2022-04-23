Rough seas in Mallorca

Rough seas on Saturday.

Gusts up to 85 kilometres per hour and waves up to four metres; a wild Saturday in Mallorca that affected celebrations for Sant Jordi (Saint George). It was difficult to hold book markets because of the wind.

The strongest gust of wind (85 km/h) was at the Serra Alfabia weather station in Bunyola. On the other side of the island, Portocolom registered 84 km/h. At least there wasn't much by the way of rain and there was a high of 20.1C in Pollensa.

A yellow alert for rough coastal conditions, active for the whole of Mallorca on Saturday, will continue until 6am on Sunday except for the north coast.

