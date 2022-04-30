It’s 22 degrees and mostly sunny in Palma with a southerly wind and a low of 12 - but enjoy the sunshine while it lasts because thunderstorms are forecast tomorrow!

Andratx is 21, cloudy and with the possibility of early morning showers but the sun will come out this afternoon and the temperature will drop to 13 after dark.

It’s overcast in Felanitx with a high of 22, a low of 15 and a moderate southeasterly breeze, but there will be some evening sunshine.

Black clouds are swirling in Artà and there might be a shower or two, but it will clear up a bit later and the high of 21 will drop to 11 overnight.

Deya is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 21 degrees with a mild northerly wind and a low of 11.