Possible showers on Monday but a warm day with a high of 25C. Thunderstorms forecast for areas on Tuesday.

Selected forecasts -

Alcudia 22C, light to gentle east/southeast breezes, veering southwest by the evening.

Deya, 22C, light breezes from the west in the morning; gentle from the southeast by the evening.

Palma, 25C, gentle southwest breezes in the morning; light easterly by the afternoon.

Santanyi, 21C, light to gentle east and southeast breezes.

Highs on Sunday - Muro 26.8C; Pollensa 25.3C; Sa Pobla 25.1C.