Possible showers on Monday but a warm day with a high of 25C. Thunderstorms forecast for areas on Tuesday.
Selected forecasts -
Alcudia 22C, light to gentle east/southeast breezes, veering southwest by the evening.
Deya, 22C, light breezes from the west in the morning; gentle from the southeast by the evening.
Palma, 25C, gentle southwest breezes in the morning; light easterly by the afternoon.
Santanyi, 21C, light to gentle east and southeast breezes.
Highs on Sunday - Muro 26.8C; Pollensa 25.3C; Sa Pobla 25.1C.
