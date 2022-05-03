It’s 21 degrees and raining in Palma with 45 kilometre northeasterly winds, occasional sunshine and a low of 13.

Calvia is 23 and blustery with intermittent thunderstorms, pockets of sunshine and an overnight temperature of 11.

It’s wet and very windy in Llucmajor with thunder and lightning, a high of 22 and a low of 12.

The rain is on in Manacor and it’s 21 degrees with very strong winds, thunderstorms and some sunny spells and the temperature will drop to 12 after dark.

Puigpunyent is 20 degrees, cloudy and breezy with showers throughout the day and a low of 11.